José Mourinho will be offered a role as head coach for Portugal after World Cup 2026, ESPN says

José Mourinho, after 25 years working on football clubs all around Europe, including Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United or Tottenham Hotspur, and most recently Benfica, could finally fulfill his dream of managing Portugal's national team. That's accoring to ESPN, reporting on Tuesday that Mourinho is set to be offered the role for head coach of Portugal after World Cup 2026.

Roberto Martínez, the current manager of Portugal since 2023, will end his contract in the summer 2026, after World Cup. After that, if Mourinho agrees, he would become the new head manager for Portugal, with the intention of keeping him enough time to make a strong team for World Cup 2030. As many have pointed out, by then, Cristiano Ronaldo, who Mourinho coached in Real Madrid and had a rocky relationship, will surely have retired already...

According to the same source, if Mourinho leaves Benfica at the end of the season, Rúben Amorim, former Manchester United manager, could be called for the Lisbon team.

Mourinho first has to finish a complicated season in Portugal, with Benfica third in the Portuguese league, the fans angry at the higher ups of the club... and an upcoming visit to the Bernabéu in Champions League this month.