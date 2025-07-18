José Mourinho teases a return to Portugal "at the peak of my career"

HQ

José Mourinho, 62, currently at Turkish club Fenerbahçe, will not retired from coaching duties before returning to his home country Portugal. That's what he said in an interview with SportTV (via Footmercato), when asked if he would consider returning to Portugal. And he has big plans for Portugal, and not as a way to sunset his career, the other way around:

"I will definitely come to Portugal. It hasn't happened yet, but it will. Not because I feel close to the end, but rather because I am far from it. I want to come to Portugal at the peak of my career, healthy and in full physical and mental shape. I will definitely come back" he said, after a friendly match between Portimonense and Fenerbahçe, a 2-1 win for Mou's team as a visitor.

In Mourinho's long managerial career, he has gone through ten different teams in 25 years. Most notably, at least from the trophies won, Porto (winning the League twice and, remarkably, Champions League in 2004), Inter Milan (winning Champions League 2010, and two league titles), Chelsea (winning three Premier League in two stints, in 2005, 2006 and 2015), Real Madrid (winning LaLiga in 2012), Manchester United (winning Europa League in 2017) and Roma (winning Conference League in 2022).

However, what Mourinho didn't say was which team he would like to coach. He has already worked in two of the largest in the country, Benfica and Porto, as well as U.D. Leiria, currently in second division. However, he has never managed the national team...