Jose Mourinho returns to Benfica after 25 years

We just got the news that Jose Mourinho has agreed a two-year deal to return as Benfica's head coach, 25 years after his first spell at the club.

The 62-year-old was dismissed by Fenerbahce last month after just over a year in charge but makes a swift return to management in Lisbon, replacing Bruno Lage, who was sacked following Tuesday's Champions League defeat to Qarabag.

Rome, Italy 17.09.2023: Jose Mourinho coach of Roma during the Italy Serie A TIM 2023-2024 football match day 4, between AS Roma vs Empoli FC at Olympic Stadium in Rome // Shutterstock

Mourinho first managed Benfica briefly in 2000 before moving on to Porto, where he won the UEFA Cup in 2003 and the Champions League in 2004. That success led him to Chelsea, where he won three Premier League titles across two spells, before lifting further trophies with Inter Milan, Real Madrid, Manchester United, and Roma.

Now back at Benfica, Mourinho will take charge of training on Thursday. His return sets up an early reunion with Chelsea on September 30 in the Champions League, followed by a trip to Newcastle in December. Do you like Mourinho as Benfica's new manager?