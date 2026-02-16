José Mourinho really wants to eliminate Real Madrid, but wants them to win LaLiga and praises Arbeloa

HQ

José Mourinho has responded in the press conference before the Benfica-Real Madrid match tomorrow Tuesday at Champions League about the gossip of him joining back Real Madrid as manager next season, replacing Álvaro Arbeloa.

Mourinho praised his time at Real Madrid, explaining that he feels he gave everything for the club, and the Real Madrid fans he has met in the last 12 years also feel the same, holding him in high esteem. "I know I did things good, I did things bad, but I gave everything".

"But with that I don't want to fuel stories that aren't real. The only real thing is that I have a contract with Benfica. With Real Madrid, zero. In fact, I would really like to eliminate Real Madrid, but I would really like that Álvaro wins LaLiga and that he stays at Real Madrid for a lot of years, because I think he is a really capable coach with a lot of personality to train Real Madrid".

José Mourinho trained Real Madrid between 2010 and 2013, and he won one Liga and one Cup in that time, but failed to win Champions League, something that happened exactly one year after he volontarily left the club, as he explained, to protect my family, describing those years as "hard, intense and violent".