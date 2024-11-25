Jose Mourinho dismisses rumours about Cristiano Ronaldo joining Fenerbahçe

HQ

José Mourinho, currently manager in Turkish club Fenerbahçe S.K., jokingly reacted to rumours about a reunion with Cristiano Ronaldo. Over the weekend, a report by Fotomac claimed the Portuguese manager had called his compatriot, asking him to come to the Istanbul club.

Last Sunday, in a press conference after defeating Kayserispor 6-2 in Turkish Super Lig, rebutted those rumours as being ridiculous. "Cristiano might come to Istanbul to eat because it's right in the middle of the road between Saudi and Portugal. Or maybe he'll come see his old friend Jose, we can eat at my hotel!"

Cristiano Ronaldo finished his contract with Saudi club Al-Nassar this season. He is expected to receive a contract extension, but nothing official has been said yet. It is likely Al-Nassar will by the 39-year-old player's final club, although is is said Ronaldo intends to keep playing until at least 2026 World Cup. He even joked about the possibility of playing with his son, who is fourteen now...