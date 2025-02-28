Jose Mourinho banned for four games and faces monetary sanction after "accusing Turkish football of chaos and disorder"

HQ

Turkish Football Federation has announced the punishment for José Mourinho, Fenerbahce manager, for the comments he made after the 0-0 draw against Galatasaray, the Intercontinental Derby between the top two sides of Istanbul (one side in Europe, the other in Asia). Mourinho complained about Turkish referees, and went on to say that Galatasaray's bench "were jumping like monkeys".

The statement of the Turkish Federation say that the Portuguese "accused Turkish football of chaos and disorder with insulting and offensive statements towards both the Turkish football community and all Turkish referees". Mourinho had claimed that, if the match was only good because the referee wasn't Turkish, and if it had had a Turkish referee, it would have shown one of their players a yellow card after 20 seconds. Galatasaray are "very strong on this underground strategies", he also said.

So, what is the penalty? Mourinho has been banned for four games and a 40,000 euros fine (£35,000). Two different bans, in fact: two days and 117,000 TL (3,000 euros) for insulting the 4th referee of the match (who was Turkish) and two days and the remaining 1,500,000 TL for comments against the opposing team, "contrary to the ethics of sports and the concept of fair play" and containing "expressions that could encourage violence and disorder in sports".