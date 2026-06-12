José Mourinho appointed Real Madrid coach until June 2029, Florentino Pérez proclaimed president until 2030

HQ

The "new" era at Real Madrid is officially starting this week, with the appointment of Florentino Pérez on Thursday as president after winning the elections on Sunday (first elections in the club in 20 years, winning with 65% of the votes), who will remain in the role until 2030. He will be 83 by then.

But more importantly, Thursday also saw the official announcement of José Mourinho as head coach of the team, in a three-season deal, until June 30, 2029. The club also announced that Mourinho will join the club on July 13, when the preseason begins. In the end, a deal was made with Benfica and Mourinho joined Real Madrid for a relatively small price, despite the delay caused by the elections.

Mourinho will succeed Xabi Alonso, who was appointed for three years, until June 2028, but barely lasted seven months (starting in June last year with the Club World Cup). Álvaro Arbeloa, who was manager of Real Madrid Castilla, its B team, was his substitute, but no deadline was set for him. Arbeloa left the club and is now being rumoured for Fulham.

In the last hours, the signing of Bernardo Silva has also been reported, and apparently it was made as a personal request from Mourinho.