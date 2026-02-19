José María Balcázar becomes Peru's 8th president in a decade

HQ

Peru's Congress has elected José María Balcázar as interim president, marking the country's eighth head of state in just ten years. The 83-year-old former judge from the leftist Perú Libre party was sworn in hours after lawmakers removed interim leader José Jerí over corruption allegations.

Balcázar secured a majority in the 130-member legislature and will serve for five months, overseeing the country until general elections scheduled for April 12. If no candidate wins more than 50% of the vote, a runoff will be held in June. He has pledged to guarantee transparent elections, maintain macroeconomic stability and intensify efforts against organized crime.

José María Balcázar // Shutterstock

Peru's political turmoil has been driven by repeated impeachments under a constitutional clause allowing removal for "permanent moral incapacity." The current Congress has now ousted three presidents since 2021, including Pedro Castillo, Dina Boluarte and Jerí.

Balcázar's short tenure will be focused on stabilising governance in a country grappling with rising violence and deep institutional distrust, as voters prepare to choose a new president and legislature in the coming months...