Jorge Martín suffers rib fractures and pneumothorax in serious crash in Qatar

MotoGP champion Jorge Martín debuted last weekend in the season, after missing the first three Grand Prix due to his series of crashes during training. But, sadly, he suffered another fall, and has fractured his ribs. He suffered a fall on Lap 14, and was taken into hospital with chest trauma in the Qatar Grand Prix.

At the Hamad General Hospital a diagnosis was sent: eight fracture ribs, the posterior costal arches from the first to the eighth, and three fractures observed in the lateral arches from the seventh to the ninth. No traumatic alterations affecting the brain, cervical spine or abdominal organs, the statement said, but still suffers from pneumothorax, so he will be in observation at the hospital for a few days.

On Instagram, Martín posted a photo on the hospital, saying that "thank god, this could have been much worse".

Another terrible setback for the Spanish driver, who prior to the race in Qatar said that he would be lucky if he managed to even finish the race, giving up to all chances of defending the title, that is leaning more and more towards Marc Márquez, with 123 points, 17 more than his brother Alex Márquez, after winning the Qatar GP.