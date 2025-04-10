Jorge Martín returns to MotoGP next weekend in Qatar after two surgeries in three weeks

HQ

The fourth MotoGP race of the season, the Grand Prix of Qatar, takes place this weekend, following the interesting results from last weekend, when Álex Márquez took the lead in the championship for the first time in his career after the withdrawal from his brother Marc. So far, it seems the championship is a three-horse race between Marc, Álex, and the Italian Francesco Bagnaia, but on the fourth date a new contender will show up: Jorge Martín.

The Spaniard won last year's MotoGP championship, ending what started to look like a Bagnaia dominance after winning in 2022 and 2023. Sadly, a crash before the season began caused Jorge Martín to be side-lined for a long period, missing three races that could have been crucial for the fight for the championship.

Today, MotoGP has announced that Martín will make his debut in 2025 this weekend at the Qatar GP. The rider has been declared fit after medical checks. However, he doesn't expect to really be a contender for the title this year, having spent over two months without riding, and saying that "finishing the race will be a victory". Martín actually had two bad accidents in the pre-season, having to go through surgery twice in three weeks.

Qatar GP race will take place on Sunday, April 13 at 20:00 BST, 21:00 CEST.