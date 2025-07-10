Jorge Martín confirms MotoGP comeback at next week Czech GP

HQ

Jorge Martín, 2024 MotoGP Champion who suffered three separate accidents this season and has been sidelined for most of the motorcycling season this year, will make his return next week, at the Czech Republic GP from 18 to 20 July 2025, at Brno Circuit.

The 27 year old Spaniard made a private test at Misano last Monday, back on the Aprilia's RS-GP25 for the first time since the Qatar GP, and completed 64 laps without issues. Thus, he will pass a necessary medical check on July 17, and if all goas according to plan, he will be back in the competition next week.

Martín will miss this weekend's Germany GP. So far he has only appeared in one GP, in Lusail, Qatar, on April 13, where he suffered a fall that caused him a rib contusion on the right thorax with a pneumothorax. In the meantime, he confirmed his intention to leave Aprilia, his current team, after just one year, but the Italian team threatened to sue the player if that were to happen. Maybe things will calm down once Martín gets traction in the championship...