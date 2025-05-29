Jorge Martín breaks silence and confirms intention of leaving Aprilia by 2026: "There is no conflict or blame"

HQ

Tension between Jorge Martín, MotoGP champion in 2024 (with a different team, Ducati), and his new team for 2025, Aprilia, have exploded. The Madrilenian rider have published an statement confirming his desire to leave the team in 2026, and will use for that a clause in his contract that says that, is after six races he is not a serious contender for the title, he is allowed to negotiate with other teams.

Few could have predicted that it would be the case one year ago, when the deal was made. But a series of accidents have meant that Martín have missed every Grand Prix so far except for Qatar, where he suffered yet another fall and did not finish.

"Faced with the need to make a decision by a date set in the contract, I have chosen to exercise my right to be released for the 2026 season", Martín said in a statement on social media.

Martín maintains that he is not breaching the contract. "When we signed it, I agreed with Aprilia that if certain conditions were not met, I would reserve the right to decide my future for 2026. This was an essential condition for me to accept the contract offer at that time."

"Faced with the need to make a decision by a date set in the contract, I have chosen to exercise my right to be released for the 2026 season. I've always done so with respect, clarity, and the sole intention of taking control of my future as a professional athlete".

Aprilia, reacting to early reports that Martín was considering leaving (something confirmed now), said that they would take legal actions against Martín for breaching contract. Martín was to leave peacefully ("There is no conflict or blame"), without blaming the team for his falls, adding that "I value the bike, the team, and the effort of everyone involved in the project", but making clear that wants out of Aprilia by 2026.