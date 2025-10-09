Jorge Jimenez on making Batman blue again: "I think it's good in this world, a little bit of colour, you know?"

HQ

It's no secret that Batman is bigger than ever right now. The Gotham City-based superhero has long been regarded as part of DC's "big three", but as of recent he has exploded in a way that Superman and Wonder Woman cannot match. This is no doubt in part due to how Batman has taken the multimedia entertainment world by the throat, all while continuing to dominate the comic book world too.

The latest sales data, as gathered by ICv2, show that the top four best-selling comics of September 2025 were all Batman stories, with the second and fourth on the list being the new run that is being published and simply known as Batman.

That comic is written by Matt Fraction, with art by Jorge Jimenez and colours by Tomeu Morey, and as part of the recent San Diego Comic Con Malaga, we had the luxury to chat with Jimenez about this run and how it's redefining the Caped Crusader.

Notably, fans will recognise the redesign of Batman that trends away from his more recent darker and greyer costume colours in favour of a return to the more classic blue with yellow accents and tactical belt. As for why this direction was taken, Jimenez explained to us the following.

"I'm very happy working right now on the new run. For example, we decided the new Batman [should be] blue. It was very special too because, you know, when I started all these years, everything was so dark. Because Batman is dark, obviously. But I think it's good in this world, a little bit of colour, you know? Yeah, I'm very, very happy drawing right now. When I see the Matt Fraction scripts, I am very, very excited drawing because each issue is better than the previous one. So, you know, I'm very, very happy doing it."

So far, two issues in this series have made their arrival, but we can expect more as the months continue to unravel. Catch out full interview with Jimenez below.