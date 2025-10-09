Jorge Jiménez: "If I'm here drawing Superman and Batman, it's thanks to Naruto"

HQ

A San Diego Comic-Con is always going to be a great meeting point for the current scene of artists and creators from the world of popular culture, especially comics, to come together and have close encounters with readers and enthusiasts of the world. But what's more, if this is the first SDCC held outside the United States, and it is also being held in Spain, it is all the more reason to highlight the great artists that this country has given to the industry. And there are few now who continue to shape the future of comics like Jorge Jiménez.

The DC cartoonist on the current Batman series and who has also worked in the past on SuperSons and Superman Rebirth was present at the first San Diego Comic-Con in Malaga, and gave us an exclusive interview with Gamereactor, where our David Caballero was able to talk about his rising career, from his change of career path to his current situation as one of the most prestigious Batman cartoonists. You can find the full interview with subtitles below.

Because, although it is well known that Jorge Jiménez was studying Physical Activity and Sports Sciences in Granada (just look at his enviable physique) before turning completely to drawing, it was a moment and a very specific character that made him pick up the pencil again. Because for him, "Naruto is like my religion".

"When I was a kid, I used to draw a lot, but I stopped drawing. But when I was an adult, like 22, 23 years old, I watched the Naruto series." Apparently, the anime adaptation of Masashi Kishimoto's manga was a catharsis for Jimenez.

"Before, I didn't want to watch the Naruto series because I thought it was like a copy of Dragon Ball. I don't understand it. It doesn't interest me. But when I see Naruto for the first time, I remember watching that series like.... Oh my God, I love drawing. I want to draw again (...) And I started drawing again because of Naruto. So I'm here drawing Superman and Batman thanks to Naruto and thanks to Masashi Kishimoto".

Who knows, maybe Jorge Jiménez will one day show us a Superman, a Wonder Woman or a Batman that reminds us of the mischievous shinobi of the Konoha Village. Although the truth is... he has already drawn some Naruto, in a crossover with the Ninja Turtles. Let's hope to continue enjoying Jorge Jiménez's talent in DC's future.