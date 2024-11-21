Jörg Tittel explains how the game industry is going through a similar decline of the film industry in the 1960s

HQ

We don't need to tell you that gaming is in a rough place right now, especially where creators are concerned. Layoffs are constant, and the industry feels as though it's going in a downward spiral. We spoke with writer, director, and The Last Worker creator Jörg Tittel about the state of the industry right now, and how it can change.

"It is a very similar situation to what was happening to the film industry in the 60s," he said. "And in the 1960s, at the beginning of the 60s, 45 million people would go to the cinema each week. And by the end of the 60s in America, and by the end of the 60s, the number dropped down to 15 million. And we're seeing the same thing, especially in the console space now."

"Also, films were made on factory lines, especially back then. You know, you would be assigned a job at a studio," he continues. "This is exactly how video games are made. So just do a texture map for a lizard over there and whatever. I mean, it's just like no one even knows what they're working on anymore. No one gets to actually finish the games that they're working on. No one gets to actually play them. No one cares. The AAA games, 1 to 5% of the actual player base actually finishes any of them."

It's not all doom and gloom, though, as Jörg speaks a little bit about how gaming can turn itself around. "Work with small core production and development teams," he advises. "And that is starting to happen more and more in games. And this is going to be our future. So I think out of this mess, we will see the Jaws, the Star Wars, the Apocalypse Now, the 2001, the video games, and it's going to be an exciting time."

What do you think the future of gaming looks like?