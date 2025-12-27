Jordi & Oslo: The Lost Tail creator dreams it could be kids' first point-and-click game

At the BIG Conference this year, we had the pleasure of chatting with animator and comic artist Guillem Ruiz, who is bringing his newspaper comic Jordi & Oslo to a new audience with his upcoming game Jordi & Oslo: The Lost Tail. It's a point-and-click adventure game, which might not be designed for kids, but is certainly popular with them.

"I'm not gonna say that it's for kids but I was shocked on how much they like it and my dream is that it will be like sort of like their first point and click," Ruiz said. "And they do, they love it. They've never played a point and click. Some of them have never used the mouse and they get really into it."

"However, our target or like the people we made it is people like us who just want to get in an immersive game and kind of have funny puzzles," he continued. "The humour is kind of weird like the 90s but it does have a lot of elements from our South European culture."

So, whether you're young at heart or have youngsters of your own, it seems everyone can find something they can enjoy out of this cute adventure. Check out our full interview with Guillem Ruiz below: