Jordi Alba also announces his retirement from football at the end of MLS season

Only two weeks after Sergio Busquets announced his retirement from football, another former Barça legend at Inter Miami has announced he hangs up the boots: Jordi Alba. The 36-year-old left-back will retire at the end of the MLS season, which wraps up in just a few months.

He announced it in a video on social media, saying that he choses to end his career "with absolute conviction, fulfillment, and happiness. Because I feel I've traveled this entire path with all the passion possible, and that now is the time to open a new stage and close the previous one with the best of feelings."

Jordi Alba is best remembered for his successful run at FC Barcelona, where he won six LaLiga titles, one Champions League, and four Spanish Cup. Before that, he played for Valencia CF, where he made his professional debut. He chose to end his career in the same club picked by Messi, Inter Miami, where he won the MLS Supporter's Shield for best place in regular season in 2024. He also had 93 caps with Spain, winning European Championship in 2012.

Currently, Inter Miami is third in the Eastern Conference in MSL. The regular season ends on October 19, and the play-offs start on October 22 and the final is in December.