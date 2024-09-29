Jordana Brewster and Scott Speedman are being terrorised by a cellar door in upcoming thriller

While it will be missing the spooky season, Lionsgate has given us our first look at an upcoming thriller that sees Fast and Furious' Jordana Brewster and Underworld's Scott Speedman being terrorised by a free dream house with an unsettling caveat.

This movie is known as Cellar Door and is a film that revolves around a city-dwelling couple who after suffering a miscarriage decide to relocate to the suburbs and inhabit a house that is being gifted to them by Laurence Fishburne. Obviously, there's a catch, and this is that the couple cannot, under any circumstance, open the cellar door...

The synopsis explains the plot as such: "In this suspenseful thriller, a city-dwelling couple is looking to relocate to the suburbs of Portland, Oregon. While visiting the grandiose home of Emmett, a mysterious man with a talent for pairing the right property with the right people, the couple is suddenly gifted the house of their dreams with one nonnegotiable condition — they must never open the cellar door. As time passes, the couple realizes that old houses are indeed like people...they all have their deep, dark secrets."

Cellar Door will be coming to select theatres but also digital and on-demand services on November 1, and you can see the trailer for the film below.