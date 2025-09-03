Jordan Peele's next movie removed from Universal's release calendar

HQ

Jordan Peele's next movie has seemingly been delayed indefinitely. At the very least, it has been pushed out of a 2026 Universal Pictures release schedule, as the Get Out and Nope director looks to continue his hot streak with a fourth movie.

Since his breakout horror/thriller Get Out, Peele has become synonymous with both genres, and had previously scheduled a follow-up to his latest film Nope in 2024. However, as per The Wrap this was delayed to a date in 2026 before being removed entirely from Universal's schedule.

Peele remains a very busy man. He's currently promoting the new thriller Him, which he's a producer for, and he's also working on the video game OD alongside Hideo Kojima. Still, fans of jump scares and unique horror premises are always hoping to hear more about what Peele has lined up next as a solo director.