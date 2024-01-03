Jordan Peele's next movie could be his best yet

HQ

As well as being a talented comedian, Jordan Peele is one of the best horror directors if not one of the best directors in Hollywood right now. All eyes are eagerly watching Peele to see what he will do next.

On a recent episode of the Conan O'Brien podcast, Peele starred as a guest and gave some insight into his next movie. He said that the ideas he's had should make the movie his favourite yet, but that's "if I make it right."

Not much is known about Peele's next solo outing, but he's also working on OD, a game with Hideo Kojima which was announced at The Game Awards 2023.