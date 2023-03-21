Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jordan Peele's next film set to release in December 2024

As we've come to expect from the director, very little information is available.

HQ

Jordan Peele, the acclaimed director of Get Out, Us, and Nope, has revealed that his next film will release in December 2024, specifically aiming to premiere on the 25th of that month.

Peele hasn't given out any other details about the plot, cast, or production schedule of the movie, but all of these things are likely to be released closer to the film's launch.

It was also confirmed that Peele's production company Monkeypaw would release another film in September 2024, though again details are incredibly light about this movie.

With December 2024 as the release for Peele's next movie, there's going to be some stiff competition, as this is when Avatar 3 drops as well.

Will you be watching Jordan Peele's next movie?

Thanks, Variety.

