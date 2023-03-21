Jordan Peele's next film set to release in December 2024

HQ

Jordan Peele, the acclaimed director of Get Out, Us, and Nope, has revealed that his next film will release in December 2024, specifically aiming to premiere on the 25th of that month.

Peele hasn't given out any other details about the plot, cast, or production schedule of the movie, but all of these things are likely to be released closer to the film's launch.

It was also confirmed that Peele's production company Monkeypaw would release another film in September 2024, though again details are incredibly light about this movie.

With December 2024 as the release for Peele's next movie, there's going to be some stiff competition, as this is when Avatar 3 drops as well.

Will you be watching Jordan Peele's next movie?

Thanks, Variety.