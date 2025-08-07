English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Him

Jordan Peele's Him looks like Whiplash on steroids in new trailer

A young American football player decides how far he'll go to become the GOAT.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

How far would you go to chase a dream? For athletes, there is often no end to their pursuit of glory and achievement, a target Jordan Peele and Justin Tipping's Him exploits to great effect.

Him follows young American football star Cameron Cade, played by Tyriq Withers. Cade is looking to be a great college athlete turned pro, when a career-threatening brain injury puts him on the bench for a while.

His career might have been over had it not been for Isaiah White, played by Marlon Wayans, invites him to his house to train. However, this training soon takes a dark turn, as White shows his standards are too high to reach without some great sacrifices.

Him arrives in theatres on the 19th of September.

HQ

Related texts



Loading next content