Jordan Peele's Him looks like Whiplash on steroids in new trailer

How far would you go to chase a dream? For athletes, there is often no end to their pursuit of glory and achievement, a target Jordan Peele and Justin Tipping's Him exploits to great effect.

Him follows young American football star Cameron Cade, played by Tyriq Withers. Cade is looking to be a great college athlete turned pro, when a career-threatening brain injury puts him on the bench for a while.

His career might have been over had it not been for Isaiah White, played by Marlon Wayans, invites him to his house to train. However, this training soon takes a dark turn, as White shows his standards are too high to reach without some great sacrifices.

Him arrives in theatres on the 19th of September.