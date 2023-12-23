Jordan Peele's fourth film will no longer release in December 2024

HQ

Jordan Peele's yet-to-be-titled fourth film is yet another victim of the recent WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, as it's release date has now been pushed back. The horror was planned to release in December 2024, but it will no longer meet this window just ahead of Christmas.

The news has yet to be formally revealed by Universal, but this is unsurprising as the studio has remained tight lipped on the project so far. The film follows after a string of hit horrors from Peele which include 2017's Get Out, 2019's Us, and 2022's Nope.

Even with the film moving its release date, horror fans will still have plenty to feast on during the Christmas 2024 period. Robert Eggers' Nosferatu is set to hit theatres on Christmas Day and the Christmas-themed Terrifier 3 will likely still be in theatres following its October launch.

