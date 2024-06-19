Jordan Peele's fourth film premieres in October 2026

HQ

With three blockbuster films under his belt, Jordan Peele is one of the most talked-about directors in the film world right now, with plenty of fans who worship his distinctive style. There's no denying Peele's eye-catching stories, like Get Out, Us and Nope, definitely bring something unique to the table.

The fact that Peele has a fourth film in the works is something Universal gleefully announced last year, and now we know exactly when it's expected to hit cinemas around the world. As per Deadline, the date that all Peele fans and horror enthusiasts should mark on their calendars is the 23rd of October, 2026. However, any more concrete info about what exactly Peele's next film might be about or who is involved is still shrouded in mystery.

Are you looking forward to Jordan Peele's next film?