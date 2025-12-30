Jordan Peele could soon be developing a Marvel movie

HQ

Marvel Studios may be gearing up to collaborate with none other than Jordan Peele. The Get Out, Us, and Nope director is apparently being scouted by Marvel to direct an upcoming MCU flick, and it seems that Peele himself could be interested, too.

The report that Marvel wants to sign Peele onto making an MCU film came from the Cosmic Marvel Twitter/X account over the weekend, and last night Peele's studio Monkeypaw Productions responded to the rumour. We only got the eyes emoji from Monkeypaw, but it's enough of a tease to make us think something could be in the works here.

While Jordan Peele is known as one of Hollywood's great names in horror these days, a trip to the MCU might not be so far-fetched considering that Peele was once most famous for his time in comedy sketches. He's therefore familiar with a multitude of genres, and could likely bring about a wholly unique Marvel experience if given a lot of creative control. We'll have to wait and see what project he ends up signing on for, if he joins the MCU as a director.