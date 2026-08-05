Jordan Football Association President accuses FIFA's Gianni Infantino of blackmail

HQ

The criticisms of FIFA President Gianni Infantino pile up, from outside of FIFA and even from within, with Arsène Wenger and Mattias Grafström recently saying they knew nothing about his plans to privatise part of World Cup and welcoming the news the plan had been cancelled.

Many football associations are now plotting to prevent the Swiss executive to be elected FIFA President again next year: Wales, Serbia, and Sweden has confirmed they will vote against him, and Jordan joins the list of countries that will not endorse him, after Jordan Football Association President Ali ‌bin Hussein accused Infantino of "blackmail" after Infantino conditioned financial help to the Jordan FA only if they endorsed his now failed plan.

"We pride ourselves in Jordan in upholding ethical values. We did not endorse him before and ⁠certainly will not now", Bin Hussein wrote on X. "But the whole situation amounts to blackmail and we refuse to give in to that."

Ali bin Hussein, who was FIFA vice president between 2011 and 2015, said Infantino had warned them endorsing him "would go a long ⁠way" to help their Football Association, which has a very small budget, after FIFA had spent month refusing assistance on various matters, including fans being denied visas for the United States after already paying (exorbitant) World Cup 2026 tickets and being taxed by the US for having their base camp in the US (while those who were based in Mexico and Canada didn't).

Bin Hussein also complained that the money for reaching the Arab Cup in Qatar last December has not been delivered yet, "while at the same time FIFA brags about how many billions they have in reserve".