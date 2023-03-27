Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Jonthan Majors has been arrested on domestic abuse charges

The actor is in hot water, but his attorney has stated that the allegations are false.

Jonathan Majors, the actor who most recently appeared in Creed III and Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big antagonist, has been arrested in New York on domestic abuse charges.

According to New York City Police, the actor was involved in a domestic abuse incident with a 30-year-old woman, who claimed to have been assaulted by the actor and sustained minor injuries to her head and neck before being transported to hospital to be treated.

Since the incident, Majors' attorney has denied any wrongdoings by the actor and claimed that there is evidence that proves his innocence, including written evidence from the accuser recanting her statements, however the damage could already be done, as there have already been reports that productions involving the actor have been removed, with one being a U.S. Army commercial.

