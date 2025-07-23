Jonathan Milan wins Tour de France stage 17 in a sprint with a big crash at the end

HQ

Jonathan Milan, the 24-year-old Italian rider from Lidl-Trek, won his second stage at Tour de France 2025 in a sprint in Valence, and retains his green jersey, putting more distance with Tadej Pogacar. Milan is the most consistent rider of the race, with 312 points, 72 more than the runner-up, Tadej Pogacar, 240, and with the rest much further away.

The Slovenian, however, keeps being leader of the General Classification, and today's stage, including a crash in the final kilometer of the race in a rainy road, Milan managed to escape and had to had no consequences for the overall standings because his crash occurred within the 5-kilometer safety barrier.

Pogacar is now forced to win at least three more stages if he wants to fight for the green jersey, and there are only two sprints lefts before the Tour ends next Sunday.