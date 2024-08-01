Jonathan Majors would love to play Kang again

HQ

It ended a little disappointing for Jonathan Majors and Kang when the actor was dropped by Disney. The charges against the actor simply didn't sit well with the company's PR machine and you can hardly blame them. However, they have had to clean up and revise some things in the wake of all the drama, because Majors was supposed to be the next big threat in the MCU, a badass of rank that would challenge the Avengers, a responsibility that has now fallen on Robert Downey Jr.'s shoulders instead.

A costly decision, as Disney is said to have spent almost tens of millions of dollars to lure back the Russo brothers to direct, not to mention the unreal sums expected to be paid out to Downey Jr. for his participation.

TMZ who spoke to Majors described the actor as devastated by all that has happened, but it seems he hasn't given up hope and when asked if he's still interested in playing Kang in the MCU, the actor replied:

"Hell yeah! Hell yeah! I love him. I love Kang. If that's what the fans want, and that's what Marvel wants, then let's roll. Hell yeah"

The likelihood of that happening is slim, but stranger things have happened and time has a way of healing all wounds, so who knows what the future holds.

Do you think it's sad that Disney scrapped Kang, and should Majors get another chance?