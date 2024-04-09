Jonathan Majors sentenced to counselling, avoids jail time

HQ

It has finally been revealed just what Jonathan Majors will have to face following his conviction for domestic abuse against his former partner, Grace Jabbari. The actor, who previously starred in several Marvel works as Kang the Conqueror, will not be facing jail time as was once thought possible, but will instead undergo a year-long counselling programme from his home in Los Angeles.

As per Variety, Majors will have to complete the 52-week course, in-person, as well as continuing the mental health therapy sessions that he has been enrolled into already. There is also a permanent order of protection in place preventing contact between Majors and Jabbari, plus Majors will be under strict supervision so that if he is found to be in violation of any criminal activity he could face jail time instead.

This all comes around four months after Majors was convicted as part of the domestic abuse proceedings, due to several delays stalling the process.