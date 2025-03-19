Jonathan Majors is open to returning as Kang the Conqueror

HQ

In early 2023, Jonathan Majors felt like he was on his way to becoming one of the next big names in Hollywood. He was starring in award-winning movies as well as making a strong presence in the MCU in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as Kang the Conqueror. It even seemed as if the future of the MCU was being built around his character.

However, as we know, thanks to accusations made against Majors and the legal trouble that followed, he was dropped by Marvel and Disney. Speaking to USA Today, Majors said he would be open to returning to the role.

"Yeah, of course I say yes," he said. "Disney, Marvel Studios, I love them. Tom Hiddleston, loved working with that guy. Loved working with Paul Rudd. Loved working with Gugu Mbatha-Raw. I love the industry so much, and now I'm in the place where I can feel the love from them and actually express my love for them."

Considering Robert Downey Jr. is now seemingly taking over the villain role for the upcoming Avengers movies, we're not sure Majors is up for an MCU return anytime soon. But, there is another big franchise calling his name, as Michael B. Jordan has said he would like to work with Majors on another Creed movie.

