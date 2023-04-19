Jonathan Majors dropped by his talent manager

HQ

Jonathan Majors has been in headlines for the past few weeks, after recently being arrested in New York following what was alleged to be a domestic abuse incident involving a 30-year-old woman.

While the specifics of that incident haven't really been developed much further, different entertainment companies connected with Majors have not taken the allegations lightly, and have begun to distance and disconnect themselves from the actor, including as of late, the talent agency representing him, Entertainment 360.

As reported on by Deadline, the firm has dropped Majors as a client, which follows the PR firm Lede Company, who also distanced themselves from Majors in late March following the incident.

Neither company has issued a statement about this decision. What we do know however is that Majors is expected to appear before a judge on May 8, where the multiple counts of harassment and assault will be addressed.