Jonathan Majors' domestic violence trial has been delayed for a second time

Earlier this year, Disney and Marvel Studios were hit with a massive headache, as Jonathan Majors, the actor who had been tapped to play the Marvel Cinematic Universe's next big baddie, Kang the Conqueror, was arrested in New York City on the grounds of domestic violence charges filed by his former partner. Since this event, Majors' legal team have dismissed the allegations, but this hasn't stopped the actor from needing to appear in court...at some point.

And we say this because, as Deadline reports, Majors' domestic violence trial has been delayed for a second time. This comes after a short hearing took place yesterday, which set September 15 as the new date for when another short meeting will be held before a new trial date is actually set.

According to the report, the prosecution is ready for the trial to take place, but the defence has written to express "deficiencies" with the case, hence why the trial has been postponed yet again.

Whenever the trial does take place, Majors will be looking to prove his innocence, or be set to face up to 12 months in prison if found guilty.