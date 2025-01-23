Jonathan Banks, Aaron Paul, Kate Mara, and more join the Invincible Season 3 cast

HQ

Invincible Season 3 is not far away now, and ahead of the first episode's premiere on the 6th of February, we have some official cast reveals on who's going to be joining the show.

Aaron Paul is the headliner here, as he'll be taking on the role of Powerplex, the villain for the upcoming third season. Kate Mara will be playing Becky Duvall, with Simu Liu as Multi-Paul alongside a bunch of other stars.

There are two roles we don't know about but have actors lined up for them, including Doug Bradley and Jonathan Banks. Both of the announcements for these actors have their headshots opposite a blank screen, so we're guessing there are some big reveals planned in Season 3.

