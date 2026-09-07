Jonas Vingegaard's touching gesture with a young fan who cried after his fall at Tour de France

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When Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard withdrew from Tour de France 2026, suffering a crash in stage 15 and breaking his collabrone, TV cameras of France Télévisions caught a young fan crying. Nearly two months later, Vingegaard has contacted the fan, named Adam, from the French departmen of Isère, and has gifted him an autographed jersey from Visma-Lease a Bike.

"Hi Adam, I saw you on TV and I'm really happy to have your full support. It makes me very happy and don't worry, I won't stop riding", Vingegaard said in a video posted by France Télévisions (via RMC Sport). Besides the jersey, Visma invited Adam to see him at the Tour de France next year.

Jonas Vingegaard won Tour de France in 2022 and 2023, and finished runner-up in 2021 and 2024; he also won La Vuelta a España in 2025, but after his crash he will miss the rest of the year, just like his bigger rival Tadej Pogacar.