Jonas Vingegaard withdraws from Tour de France and gives Tadej Pogacar a huge lead this year

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Tour de France 2026 got much less interesting after Jonas Vingegaard withdrew, something that basically hands the victory to his rival Tadej Pogacar. The Dane, winner of the General Classification in 2022 and 2023, and runner-up in 2021, 2024, and 2025, creating a rivalry that defined cycling for the last five years, suffered a fall 22 kilometres from the finish line in the climb to the Plateau de Solaison, the 15th stage of the Tour, and broke his collarbone.

Without Vingegaard, Pogacar is the leader of the General Classification with a five-minute lead over Remco Evenepoel, who nevertheless was the star of the Sunday stage, after beating Pogacar and Isaac del Toro, both from UAE Emirates, in the final sprint, achieving his first high-mountain stage victory of the Tour.

With no stages on Monday, the final week of the Tour starts on Tuesday, with an individual time trial between Évian-les-Bains and Thonon-les-Bains, a chance for Evenepoel if he wants to challenge Pogacar, or at least secure and likely define the second and third places in the podium: Isaac del Toro is now third, 5 minutes and 58 seconds behind Pogacar; with Paul Seixas in fourth position, 6 minutes and 23 seconds behind the lead; Florian Lipowitz fifth place (6 minutes and 48 seconds behind) and Juan Ayuso sixth at 7 minutes and 28 seconds.