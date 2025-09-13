Jonas Vingegaard takes the penultimate stage and will win la Vuelta tomorrow

HQ

The winner of La Vuelta a España is all but decided after the penultimate stage, the climb to La Bola del Mundo (Thw World's Sphere), a mountain near Madrid, 2,265 meters over sea level, featurered for the third time in La Vuelta (after 2012 and 2010).

Jonas Vingegaard from Team Visma was predicted by most to win the Spanish Grand Tour. Before Saturday's stage, the Danish was 44 seconds ahead of the Portuguese Joao Almeida from UAE Emirates, and not only he defended his time, he went for the win, knowing it's one of the most prestigious stages of the race. Vingegaard, first, took near definitive 1 minute 16 seconds over Joao Almeida, who was fifth today.

On Sunday, the fight will be between the Englishman Tom Pidcock and the Australian Jai Hindley. The final stage in Madrid will be heavily guardad by over one thousand police officers, after pro-Palestine protesters have disrupted several stages of the race, protesting again the participation of Israel-Premier Tech.