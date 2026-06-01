Jonas Vingegaard joins elite club of cyclists to have won all three Grand Tours after victory in Italy

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29-year-old Danish cyclist Jonas Vingegaard responded to expectations and pressure and has won Giro d'Italia 2026, claiming his fourth Grand Tour and first time in Italy, winning all three Grand Tours before Tadej Pogacar, who was absent this year as the tends to prioritise Tour de France. Only seven cyclists have managed to achieve this before Vingegaard: Jacques Anquetil, Felice Gimondi, Eddy Merckx, Bernard Hinault, Alberto Contador, Vincenzo Nibali, and Chris Froome.

Vingegaard (Visma - Lease a Bike) won Tour de France 2022 and 2023 and La Vuelta a España 2025, and is widely considered as the second best road cyclist in the world behind Pogacar (since his first Tour de France win in 2022, he has always finished first or second in every Grand Tour he's taken part in), which shows in how superior he was: five stages won and over 5 minutes over the second best (second was the Canadian Felix Gall from Decathlon CGM Team, 5:22 behind, and third the Australian Jai Hindley from Red Bull Bora - Hansgrohe, 6:25 behind).

Paul Magnier (200 points) beat the favourite Jonathan Milan (153 points) for the Point Classification and won the Maglia Ciclamino.

Next, on July 4, Tour de France will begin, and we'll see if Vingegaard comes out reinforced to challenge Pogacar for the most important race of the year.