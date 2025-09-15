Jonas Vingegaard is sympathetic with protesters in La Vuelta: "we all have the right to protest"

HQ

Jonas Vingegaard says he understands the protests around La Vuelta a España, and adds that he always felt safe during the race. "Of course, it's a shame we couldn't race the way we wanted, but I think we all have the right to protest", said the Danish cyclist from Team Vsima to As. "People who demonstrate do so in support of Gaza, and those who protest have their reasons. They're looking for greater visibility, and I understand that."

One week earlier, Vingegaard also said he understood that protests on Danish TV channel Sport TV2. "People do it for a reason. It's terrible what's happening. I think maybe those protesting want a voice, so maybe the media should give them that voice. Maybe that's why they're doing it".

He also praised race organizers and police officers as he felt safe all the time despite protests. The interview took place before the final stage, that ended much earlier than anticipated, 60 km before the finish line, as tens of thousands of protesters invaded the streets of Madrid. Every rider was given the same time and Vingegaard celebrated his triumph later in an improvised podium.