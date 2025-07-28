Jonas Vingegaard admits having bad days, but proud of being "better than I've ever been"

HQ

Jonas Vingegaard was second at Tour de France 2025, same result as in 2024, after winning the Tour twice in a row in 2022 and 2023. The 28-year-old Danish cyclist from Visma-Lease a Bike was the only one who came close of challenging Pogacar, ending 4 minutes 24 seconds behind (the third in the General Classification, Florian Lipowitz, finished 11 minutes behind Pogacar, but never felt threatening enough and the result has been predictable.

The final balance for Vingegaard, as he himself admitted to the press after the race, is mixed, with good and bad days, but he sees the positives (via CyclingWeekly).

"On some stages, at least, I've had the highest level that I've ever had. And I think also on other stages, I've had the lowest level for many years - though it was more like bad days, to be honest. It was some kind of confirmation that I am better than I've ever been. But also it has shown that I can have a few bad days."

Vingegaard saw his chances of fighting for the Tour almost vanish completely on the time trial in Caen (Stage 5) and the climb to Hautacam (Stage 12), losing a combined 3 minutes 15 seconds, but still fought for achieving some of his best results in his career, giving no chance to any other riders. And he has confirmed he will be at Vuelta a España next month, a race Pogacar will likely miss. He also admitted that he wants to try his first Giro d'Italia, perhaps next year.