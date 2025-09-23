Jonas Gahr Stoere "can't determine" Russian involvement in drone sightings that closed Copenhagen and Oslo airports

HQ

Last night, we got news that Oslo Airport was shutting down after detecting drone activity in the area. Now, Norway's Prime Minister has confirmed that "we can't determine whether this was done deliberately or whether it was due to navigation errors... Regardless of the reason, this is not acceptable and we have made that clear to Russian authorities." At the same time, he noted that Norway's airspace was breached by Russian aircraft on several occasions this year, marking the first such events in over a decade. Now, we're waiting to see what conclusions are drawn from this new incident. What do you think about this? Of course, if you want to learn more details, you can do so through the following link. Go!