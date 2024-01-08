Jonas analyses: What's happening in 2024

HQ

In keeping with tradition, I thought I'd take a look at what I expect from the 2024 gaming year, focusing mainly on the three console manufacturers. As we all know, 2023 has been a very impressive year, where many overdue titles have finally been released - but many have also been postponed. A year is forever long in the gaming world, and what is obvious today may feel completely obsolete in twelve months, which means that I will probably have to stand with a fistful of shame when 2024 is summarised.

Hopefully it can still be fun, though, and I hope that many of you are keen to have a say in what will happen this year. As usual, I will do it in alphabetical order. But enough rambling, here we go - and Happy New Year to you dear readers.

Microsoft

I firmly believe this - Call of Duty 2024 will be the most popular game in the series so far. This is based on the assumption that it will be the first game in the series to be released to Game Pass from day one now that Microsoft owns Activision Blizzard. Probably more titles from the publisher will be added to the subscription service during the year such as Diablo IV, World of Warcraft and older Call of Dutry. But it will be in October/November when the 2024 game arrives that it really takes off. Normally, the series sells an awful lot, but when even those who do not want to pay full price for the campaign or streaming multiplayer suddenly get access to it, it will break all records for the series.

This still seems reasonable - As you know, Microsoft has a huge development capacity nowadays, and in 2022 we started to be able to discern what that will look like from their side. Among confirmed games we find Avowed, Microsoft Flight Simulator 2024, Senua's Saga: Hellblade II and Towerborne. But it seems reasonable to think that Microsoft has more in the pipeline, and I wouldn't be surprised if Fable or South of Midnight are released as well. This should allow them to reach their goal of having a major game every three months for a steady stream of lavish entertainment.

Could actually happen - Even though Mirosoft has almost an unreasonable number of titles announced right now such as Clockwork Revolution, Contraband, Everwild, OD, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3 and The Outer Worlds 2 - I think they have new stuff to announce or show for the first time in 2024. Among other things, I think it's time to present what MachineGames is working on in addition to Indiana Jones (which we should see in 2024). It's probably a graphics-heavy Wolfenstein, and The Coalition should also present the next Gears of War (which I don't think will be released this year). I also don't rule out that Certain Affinity will show their Battle Royale-inspired Halo, which I can also imagine will be an action game late in the year.

Unlikely but possible - It doesn't seem completely out of the question that Lara Croft might become an Xbox character in the future. Embracer has financial difficulties, and one of the studios they speculate to sell is Crystal Dynamics, which also has Tomb Raider. Microsoft has previously shown great interest in Tomb Raider and Crystal Dynamics is also working on the upcoming Perfect Dark. It feels like a perfect studio for Microsoft, and if they get the chance to buy them, I think they'll go for it right away. But so far Embracer has not signalled that this would happen, and probably Gearbox (the Borderlands developers) is more likely to go under the hammer, and I don't think Microsoft is as keen.

Incredible long shot - The last generation was boosted by the fact that both Microsoft and Sony released updated consoles at half time. This generation, Sony is rumoured to be about to do it again with a more powerful Playstation 5, but I've heard very little about Microsoft. In addition, it feels complicated to have consoles in three different performance levels. Most indications are that they are releasing a smaller and slightly updated version of the Xbox Series X with a redesigned controller, but I really don't expect any better hardware.

Nintendo

I firmly believe this - The Switch continues to sell like hotcakes and is well on its way to becoming the best-selling gaming device of all time, taking the crown from the Playstation 2. But Nintendo has learnt that it can't take so long for a console to cool down before its replacement arrives, so this time they get proactive. The Switch could have performed well for another year, but in 2024 it's time for the Switch 2 with better performance, new gaming features and still a hybrid approach.

It still seems reasonable - Next year Mario Kart 8 turns ten years old, and it has now received its final round of DLC for the Switch edition. The series is currently Nintendo's best seller and if they want to be sure to make Switch 2 a must-have, a Mario Kart should be announced as an upcoming title. That way, the console will first sell just because it's new, and then continue because people are waiting for a new Mario Kart. A new 3D Mario or Smash Bros is also likely to come, but we won't see any announcements of those until 2025 at the earliest.

Could actually happen - I thought this last year as well, but it's been a few years now since Retro Studios got back the responsibility for Samus Aran's next adventure, which is technically announced, even though we haven't seen an iota of it. I think a decent graphics-heavy Metroid 4 would be the perfect first game for the Switch 2, considering that Metroid games don't normally sell much. With less competition, they would fly off the shelves.

Unlikely but possible - Nintendo does what they want and generally ignores what the fans want. And maybe it's a good thing because otherwise we'd just get a bunch of similar sequels. Therefore, I think we can forget about getting a new Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, especially since Retro Studios is working on Metroid. But it's not completely out of the question, and it feels like a perfect title to launch on both Switch and Switch 2.

Incredible long shot - Is it perhaps time for a new desktop F-Zero next year, especially considering we got the battle royale title this year? The answer is clearly no, just forget about this series and enjoy the battle royale game instead.

Sony

I firmly believe this - Even when it was clear that Microsoft was buying Activision Blizzard, it was reported that Sony had amassed a substantial war chest. They did make a few acquisitions this year, but overall it has been quiet in that respect, but we all know how upset Sony was about losing Activision Blizzard. I am completely convinced that they have been biding their time and looking for a suitable company to buy, and this year I think it will be time as there is a great danger in waiting and seeing what the consequences are and acting only when it may be a little too late. I realise that it could be a publisher, rather than a developer. Both Square Enix and Ubisoft seem like possible studios in the price range I think Sony could handle in a good way. Square Enix mainly to keep important series exclusive to PlayStation, while Ubisoft is cheap right now and offers really nice licences Sony can benefit from even outside the gaming world.

It still seems reasonable - There are a lot of rumours that Sony is currently working on a Playstation 5 Pro, and several of them are from such good sources that I choose to believe that it is actually true. Even if the console is performance-wise comparable to the Xbox Series X, there are more and more graphics comparisons from Digital Foundry in Microsoft's favour, and if Microsoft can have two consoles with different performance, so can Sony. Having a veritable powder keg of a console for connoisseurs I think would be the right way to go.

Could actually happen - Uncharted 4: A Thief's End will be eight years old in 2024 and even though Naughty Dog has said that they are done with the series, there have also been indications that Sony is not as eager to say goodbye. Eight years is a long, long time and, to be honest, I would have thought we would have seen signs of life by now, but in 2024 it may finally be time, as there are a couple of potential developers who could be working on a new Nathan Drake adventure.

Unlikely but possible - As I wrote about Microsoft, Embracer is struggling financially and has been rumoured to be interested in selling Borderlands developer Gearbox. If that happens, I would expect Take-Two to buy (since they own Borderlands, and probably want the developer of the series as well), but it's not unlikely that Sony is also interested. Gearbos has a lot of nice licences and is a real powerhouse with high capacity. It would probably also allow for Borderland exclusives of some kind in an easier way.

Incredible long shot - Killzone always had a special place in the hearts of PlayStation gamers, but Guerrilla is now mainly associated with the Horizon series, which has become much bigger commercially. Even if there are rumours of a comeback for Killzone, I think it's best to forget about a sequel, other than possibly a remake from Bluepoint (which wouldn't be the worst thing). A shame.