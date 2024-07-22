Jon Watts won't be the director of Spider-Man 4 simply "because he's busy"

HQ

We've known for a little while that director Jon Watts was looking to move away from Marvel Studios and the superhero genre now that his trilogy of Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movies are in the books. But considering Spider-Man: No Way Home is one of the biggest movies of all-time, you have to wonder if Marvel and Watts would have continued to work together. Judging by Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige's latest comments, that would have been the case if scheduling had allowed for it.

In an interview with CinemaBlend, Feige stated, "We love Jon. Jon did three of the best Spider-Man films ever for us. He's got lots of things going on now. So we'll probably be looking for somebody else, just because he's busy."

Watts' next project will be Apple's Wolfs starring George Clooney and Brad Pitt, and he will then be looking to direct a couple Star Wars: Skeleton Crew episodes too, which will likely clash with Spider-Man 4's production timeline. After that, who knows, maybe a Spidey return will eventually happen?