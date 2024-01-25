Jon Stewart returns as the host of The Daily Show

HQ

Jon Stewart spoiled us with first class comedy from 1999 to 2015 as the host of The Daily Show, delivering clever political satire that most people could agree was genuinely funny, and often punched both to the left and right. Since 2015, the comedian Trevor Noah has been the host, but since he left, it has been hard to find a permanent solution.

That's why Paramount is now very happy to announce that Jon Stewart is in fact making a comeback. At least to some extent, as he will be the host on Mondays during the American election year 2024 and possibly afterwards as well. The president and CEO of Showtime/MTV Entertainment Studios Chris McCarthy had this to say in an official statement:

"Jon Stewart is the voice of our generation, and we are honored to have him return to Comedy Central's 'The Daily Show' to help us all make sense of the insanity and division roiling the country as we enter the election season. In our age of staggering hypocrisy and performative politics, Jon is the perfect person to puncture the empty rhetoric and provide much-needed clarity with his brilliant wit."

Tuesday-Thursday will be hosted by other The Daily Show correspondents, although we suspect the ratings on Mondays will dwarf the other days of the week with ease. February 12 will be the first day we'll get to enjoy Stewart back in the role we learned to love him for, and we will definitely be there watching him. Will you?