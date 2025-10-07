Jon Rahm describes the Ryder Cup as mentally the worst week in his career: "they were selling alcohol at 9 AM"

HQ

The victory pf Team Europe at the Ryder Cup, holding back a late comeback attempt from Team USA (the weekend ended 15-13, when Europe had at one point a seven-point lead) was stained by the boos, insults and harassment suffered by the European golfers in New York. Rory McIlroy, from Northern Ireland, currently World No. 2, was insulted and his wife was hit by a bottle thrown by an spectator.

Jon Rahm, former World No. 1, now at LIV Golf, said that he suffered "mentally the worst week in his life, but at the same time, the most fun", in the presentation of the Spain Open, held in Madrid between Thursday October 9 and Sunday October 12. "It's compared to football, but there you have the noise of 50,000 people, but you don't hear what one person is saying. In my case, you heard everything", he said, describing the atmosphere as inhospitable.

"They were selling alcohol at 9 a.m. and it was a mess. It's going to be hard to top that week, I don't know how, maybe the 2031 Ryder Cup in Spain", Rahm told to RTVE.