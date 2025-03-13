Jon Hamm takes on his first TV leading role since Mad Men in Your Friends & Neighbors

Jon Hamm is back in his first leading TV role since he finished Mad Men all those years ago. Of course, it's not like Hamm has disappeared since then, but he's either been off in movie land or taking appearances as side characters in shows.

However, for Apple TV+'s Your Friends & Neighbors, he stars as Andrew Cooper, a hedge fund manager who gets fired from his job and divorced in pretty quick succession. With just enough money to survive for a few months, he begins to rob the houses of the affluent people in his neighbourhood to get by.

Also starring Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman, and more, the series premieres on the 11th of April, and you can check out the trailer below: