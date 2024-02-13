Jon Cryer rules out a reboot of Two and a Half Men

HQ

It was 13 years ago now that Charlie Sheen's well-documented drug problems and generally bad and strange behaviour meant that he was fired from Two and a Half Men and replaced by Ashton Kutcher. Since then, a lot of water has flowed under the bridge and Sheen has even repaired his relationship with creator Chuck Lorre, leading many to speculate that the popular show could make a sensational comeback. However, Jon Cryer, who played Alan, doesn't seem too keen on working with Charlie Sheen again.

Jon Cryer in an interview with The View:

"Oh gosh, oh gosh. Yeah, I don't know how that happens. I mean the thing is, Charlie is doing a lot better now which is wonderful. He and I have not spoken in a few years but he's doing a lot better, which obviously I am happy about. And obviously, Chuck Lorre, who produced Two and a Half Men... one of the hardest things for him when Two and a Half Men fell apart the way it did was he really thought he was friends with Charlie. And that he lost that was really hard for him. So that they have reconciled is really lovely.

The thing for me is, when Two and a Half Men was happening, Charlie was like the highest paid actor in television - probably ever. And there has been nobody that has surpassed the enormous amount of money he was making. And yet he blew it up. So you kinda have to think, I love him, I wish him the best and that he should live in good health the rest of his life, but I don't know if I want to get in business with him for any length of time. If it was a one-off or..."

Would you like to see Charlie Sheen and Jon Cryer reunite in Two and a Half Men again?