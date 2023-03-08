Jon Bernthal will return as The Punisher

HQ

While Daredevil definitely was the most popular Marvel series on Netflix, the latter's version of The Punisher was also widely praised. Now it has been confirmed that Jon Bernthal will reprise his role as The Punisher in the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) series Daredevil: Born Again. The show will feature Charlie Cox returning as Matt Murdock, with Vincent D'Onofrio also returning as Wilson Fisk, aka Kingpin (although Deborah Ann Woll's Karen Page and Elden Henson's Foggy Nelson seems to be out).

We assume Disney has more in store for The Punisher in the future as they now bring him back. It has already been confirmed that Daredevil: Born Again won't be as violent as the Netflix show, and we cannot help but wonder how Bernthal's rendition of the character will fit into this as he was shockingly violent.

While Marvel Studios, Disney+, and Bernthal's representatives have yet to comment on the story, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed the news. Daredevil: Born Again is planned for a release early 2024 for Disney+.

Are you looking forward to the return of Daredevil and The Punisher, even if they will be more family friendly this time?