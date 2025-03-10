Jon Bernthal says his Disney+ Punisher project isn't Punisher-lite

HQ

As well as Daredevil's return in Daredevil: Born Again, we also get to see The Punisher come back into the Marvel world, joining the Disney-lead MCU. Jon Bernthal and Charlie Cox teaming up is pretty cool, but The Punisher will also be getting his own standalone special on Disney+.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Bernthal spoke about the upcoming project, which he assures people won't do The Punisher a disservice. "I care very deeply about Frank, I'm really grateful that I'm getting the opportunity to tell the story that I think the fans deserve," he said. "We're giving it our all and we're trying to tell a Frank Castle story that we're going to turn our back on the audience — it's not going to be easy, it's not going to be light, and I think it's the version that this character deserves and I'm just beyond honoured and grateful that we get the opportunity."

"It's going to be dark; Frank has no interest in breaking out the darkness. It's not going to be easy. I don't know if that's the Netflix tone then that's what it's going to be," he continued. "It will not be Punisher-lite, I promise you that."

Right now, we're still watching Daredevil: Born Again on Disney+ but by the time the second season rolls around, we should have a better idea of when The Punisher special will arrive on our screens, too.