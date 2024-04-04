Jon Bernthal confirms The Punisher returns in Daredevil: Born Again

HQ

We've seen so many hints about it that this headline might seem outdated, but this is actually the first time Marvel officially confirms that several characters from Netflix' Daredevil show return in Daredevil: Born Again.

Jon Bernthal has posted a picture on Instagram confirming that he'll be back as Frank Castle aka The Punisher and that Deborah Ann Woll will reprise her role as Karen Page in Daredevil: Born Again.

This also all but confirms the rumour about Eldon Henson returning as Foggy Nelson. We already knew that Vincent D'Onofrio's Kingpin will be in the show, so this means all the stars from the Netflix days will be in Daredevil's entry into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.